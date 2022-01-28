νομάς (nomás) für Bassflöte, Bassklarinette, E-Gitarre, Schlagzeug, Klavier, Viola, Violoncello und Elektronik

Luís Antunes Pena

Der Begriff „νομάς (nomás) / Nomade“ steht für Gilles Deleuze und Félix Guattari für eine Theoriefigur, die Nonkonformismus, Grenzüberschreitung und Freiheit verkörpert (Mille Plateaux, Gilles Deleuze, Felix Guattari, 1980).

Es ist der freie und kosmopolitische Geist, der sich subversiv gegen etablierte Gesellschaftsstrukturen positioniert. Während der Arbeit an Nomásereigneten sich wichtige politische Geschehnisse, unter anderem das Referendum in Griechenland und die Entscheidung für „OXI“. Ich interpretiere diese Ereignisse als sehr wichtige Erkenntnisse für ein neues Europa. Ob Zeus sich heute in dieses Europa verlieben würde? Im Grunde stellen sie auch die Realpolitik und ein Ideal von Demokratie dar, welche sich unversöhnlich widersprechen. In diesem Zusammenhang verkörpert die Figur des ehemaligen Finanzministers Yanis Varoufakis die des Nomaden.

Bei der Arbeit an Nomás spielten einige Fragen um die Idee vom Nomaden eine wichtige Rolle: Wie verhält man sich, wenn man in einer anderen Umgebung ist? Was nimmt man mit von den verschiedenen Orten, an denen man sich befand und was behält man von seinem ursprünglichen Ich? Was hinterlässt man an diesem Ort? Ähnlich wie der Nomade empfinde ich als Komponist die ständige Unruhe der Heimatlosigkeit und auch der Selbstkritik. Die Idee des neuen Anfangs ist immer präsent.

In Nomás, für und mit dem ensemble mosaik geschrieben, entstehen die Klänge erst als subjektive Interpretation fassbarer Begriffe. Diese können historischer, akustischer oder musikalischer Natur sein. Sie können sowohl von akustischen als auch von elektronischen Instrumenten produziert werden. Dabei interessiert mich am meisten die Transformation der Klänge durch den zeitlichen oder vertikalen Kontext, in den sie platziert werden und ihre

Transformation durch die Mittel der Wiedergabe. In diesem Prozess spielt die Idee der instrumentalen und elektronischen Resynthese eine wichtige Rolle; ähnlich wie bei einer Röntgenaufnahme werden die Klänge beleuchtet und Informationen herausgelesen. Die zunächst belanglosen Daten sind durch eine äußerst subjektive Resynthese interpretiert und somit sind unterschiedliche Realitäten mittels elektronischer Analyse akustischer und elektronischer Klänge geschaffen. Es ist der Prozess der Resynthese, der Spiegelung und Widerspiegelung der Wirklichkeit, der letztendlich zu einer Realitätsveränderung führt. Bei jeder Abbildung dehnt sich die Bindung zwischen Bild und Abbild allmählich aus. Was auf dem Weg zwischen den Transformationen bleibt, ist das Rauschen: die Subtraktion, die Störung. Die Wahrnehmung von Information und Störung ist beliebig tauschbar und bleibt eine Frage der Interpretation.

Der Nomade zieht immer weiter. Die Komfortzone ist durch Bewegung und Identität ersetzt. Stetig. Stur und gegen etwas. Gegen Mode, USP (nicht die Ultra St. Pauli) und jegliche Art von dogmatischem Pragmatismus. Der Nomade nimmt das Rauschen als Erinnerung des Menschlichen mit.

For Gilles Deleuze and Félix Guattari, the term νομάς (nomás), meaning ‘nomad’, stands for a theoretical figure embodying non-conformism, the crossing of boundaries, and freedom. [A Thousand Plateaus, trans. Brian Massumi (London & New York: Continuum, 2004)]

It is the free and cosmopolitan spirit that positions itself subversively against established social structures. Important political events took place during my work on Nomás, for example the referendum in Greece with the outcome ‘OXI’. I interpret these events as providing very important insights for a new Europe. Would Zeus fall in love with this Europa today? Essentially they also constitute a realpolitik and an ideal of democracy that are mutually irreconcilable. In this context the figure of Yanis Varoufakis, the former Finance Minister, embodies the nomad.

Certain questions about the idea of the nomad played an important part during my work on Nomás: how does one behave in different surroundings? What does one take away from the different places in which one has been, and what parts of one’s original self does one keep? What does one leave behind in a place? As a composer, like the nomad, I feel the constant restlessness of homelessness as well as self-criticism. The idea of the new beginning is always present.

In Nomás, written for and with ensemble mosaik, sounds only come into being as subjective interpretations of concrete concepts. These concepts can be of a historical, acoustic or musical nature; the sounds can be produced by acoustic or electronic instruments. What interests me most here is the transformation of the sounds through the temporal or vertical context in which they are placed and their transformation through the means of reproduction. The idea of instrumental and electronic resynthesis plays an important part in this; as with an X-ray photograph, the sounds are illuminated and information is culled from them. The initially trivial data is interpreted through an extremely subjective resynthesis, creating different realities via an electronic analysis of acoustic and electronic sounds. It is the process of resynthesis, the reflection of reality, that ultimately leads to a change in reality. With each reproduction, the bond between the image and its reproduction is gradually stretched. What remains on the path between transformations is noise: subtraction, disturbance. The perception of information and disturbance is interchangeable and remains a question of interpretation.

The nomad keeps moving on. The comfort zone is replaced by movement and identity. Constantly. Stubbornly and against something. Against fashion, USP (not Ultra St Pauli) and every form of dogmatic pragmatism. The nomad takes noise with them as a reminder of the human.

