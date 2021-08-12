SWR SWR Classic SWR Big Band 19.06.2016 | TV-Aufzeichnung mit Larry Carlton Proben im "Wohnzimmer" STAND 21.6.2016, 10:39 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen SWR SWR - Michael Maschke SWR SWR - Michael Maschke SWR SWR - Michael Maschke SWR SWR - Michael Maschke SWR SWR - Michael Maschke SWR SWR - Michael Maschke SWR SWR - Michael Maschke SWR SWR - Michael Maschke SWR SWR - Michael Maschke SWR SWR - Michael Maschke SWR SWR - Michael Maschke SWR SWR - Michael Maschke SWR SWR - Michael Maschke SWR SWR - Michael Maschke SWR SWR - Michael Maschke