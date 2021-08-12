  1. SWR
  2. SWR Classic
  3. SWR Big Band
STAND
2016-06-19_20 Probe mit Larry Carlton und Magnus Lindgren (Foto: SWR, SWR - Michael Maschke)
SWR - Michael Maschke
SWR - Michael Maschke
SWR - Michael Maschke
SWR - Michael Maschke
SWR - Michael Maschke
SWR - Michael Maschke
SWR - Michael Maschke
SWR - Michael Maschke
SWR - Michael Maschke
SWR - Michael Maschke
SWR - Michael Maschke
SWR - Michael Maschke
SWR - Michael Maschke
SWR - Michael Maschke
SWR - Michael Maschke
STAND
AUTOR/IN