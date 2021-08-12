  1. SWR
Trompeten SWR Big Band (Foto: SWR)
Trompeten vl.: Nemanja Jovanovic, Karl Farrent, Rudolf Reindl, Martin Auer, Felice Civitareale
Saxofone vl.: Klaus Graf (Altsaxofon), Axel Kühn (Tenorsaxofon), Pierre Paquette (Baritonsaxofon), Matthias Erlewein, Andreas Maile (Tenorsaxofon)
Posaunen vl.: Georg Maus (Bassposaune), Marc Godfroid, Ian Cumming, Jürgen Neudert (es fehlt: Ernst Hutter)
Rhythmusgruppe vl.: Klaus-Peter Schöpfer (Gitarre), Klaus Wagenleiter (Piano), Guido Jöris (Drums), Decebal Badila (Bass) Foto: Lena Semmelroggen
