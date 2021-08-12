SWR SWR Classic SWR Big Band SWR Big Band Sections der SWR Big Band STAND 17.1.2020, 17:35 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Trompeten vl.: Nemanja Jovanovic, Karl Farrent, Rudolf Reindl, Martin Auer, Felice Civitareale SWR Saxofone vl.: Klaus Graf (Altsaxofon), Axel Kühn (Tenorsaxofon), Pierre Paquette (Baritonsaxofon), Matthias Erlewein, Andreas Maile (Tenorsaxofon) SWR Posaunen vl.: Georg Maus (Bassposaune), Marc Godfroid, Ian Cumming, Jürgen Neudert (es fehlt: Ernst Hutter) SWR Rhythmusgruppe vl.: Klaus-Peter Schöpfer (Gitarre), Klaus Wagenleiter (Piano), Guido Jöris (Drums), Decebal Badila (Bass) SWR Foto: Lena Semmelroggen