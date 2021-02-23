SWR SWR Classic SWR Big Band SWR Web Concerts Wohnzimmerkonzert mit Larry Carlton STAND 9.5.2017, 8:51 Uhr AUTOR/IN SWR Classic auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Kapitel auswählen Mellow out (00:00:00 min) Kid Charlemagne (00:05:12 min) F''nnnn (00:13:15 min) Too young to go steady (00:23:46 min) My favorite things (00:30:38 min) Room 335 (00:38:08 min) Friday night shuffle (00:45:07 min) The wells gone dry (00:51:09 min) SWR Big Band & Larry Carlton, Leitung: Magnus Lindgren. Aufzeichnung vom 21. Juni 2016 im SWR Stuttgart.