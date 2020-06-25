  1. SWR
Die für Donnerstag geplante Sitzung des rheinland-pfälzischen Landtags musste wegen eines Corona-Verdachtsfalls abgesagt werden. Eine Abgeordnete gilt als Kontaktperson eines bestätigten Falles.

Leere Stühle in der Mainzer Rheingoldhalle, die derzeit für die Plenarsitzungen des Landtages genutzt wird. Wegen ines Corona-Verdachtsfalles wurde die Sitzung vom Donnerstag abgesagt (Foto: SWR)

Der für heute geplante zweite Tag der Juni-Plenarsitzung des rheinland-pfälzischen Landtags ist aufgrund eines Corona-Verdachtsfalls abgesagt worden. Eine Abgeordnete gilt als Kontaktperson eines bestätigten Covid-19-Falles.  mehr...

