Die für Donnerstag geplante Sitzung des rheinland-pfälzischen Landtags musste wegen eines Corona-Verdachtsfalls abgesagt werden. Eine Abgeordnete gilt als Kontaktperson eines bestätigten Falles.
Eine Abgeordnete in häuslicher Quarantäne Corona-Verdacht: Landtagssitzung in Mainz abgesagt
Der für heute geplante zweite Tag der Juni-Plenarsitzung des rheinland-pfälzischen Landtags ist aufgrund eines Corona-Verdachtsfalls abgesagt worden. Eine Abgeordnete gilt als Kontaktperson eines bestätigten Covid-19-Falles. mehr...