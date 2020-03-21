Baden-Württemberg is dramatically escalating its measures against coronavirus. Gatherings of more than three people are prohibited from midnight. "We must shut down our state – to virtually zero," said Baden-Württemberg's Minister-President Winfried Kretschmann in his speech, adding that this is the only way of saving lives. SWR is making the Minister-President's speech available in Turkish, Arabic and Farsi.
Turkish Version
Corona: Speech of Baden-Württemberg's Minister-President (Turkish Version)
Arabic Version
Corona: Speech of Baden-Württemberg's Minister-President (Arabic Version)
Farsi Version
Corona: Speech of Baden-Württemberg's Minister-President (Farsi Version)
German Version
Corona: Speech of Baden-Württemberg's Minister-President (German Version)
