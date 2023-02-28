SWR SWR4 Musik Die Gäste der Beatrice Egli Show 2023 STAND 28.2.2023, 16:29 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Am 15. April 2023 begrüßt Gastgeberin Beatrice Egli um 20:15 Uhr diese Schlagerstars in ihrer Show im Ersten. Mireille Mathieu dpa Bildfunk Picture Alliance Peter Maffay SWR Willi Kuper Bülent Ceylan SWR SWR Melissa Naschenweng picture-alliance / Reportdienste picture alliance / ERWIN SCHERIAU / APA / picturedesk.com | ERWIN SCHERIAU Hartmut Engler und seine Band PUR SWR Hartmut Engler PUR Johnny Logan dpa Bildfunk Picture Alliance Nik P. SWR Torsten Silz Ute Freudenberg SWR Torsten Silz Luna Klee picture-alliance / Reportdienste picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress | Michael Kremer/Geisler-Fotopress Das Musical "Tanz der Vampire" dpa Bildfunk picture alliance / dpa | Sophia Kembowski Beatrice Egli präsentiert "Die Beatrice Egli Show“ am 15. April 2023 um 20:15 Uhr im Ersten. SWR