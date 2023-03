SWR2 Impuls vom 8.3.2023

Musikliste:

1.

I had to write a song for you

Andrea Motis



2.

Forget me not

Say She She



3.

You could have been a Roosevelt

Aimee Mann



4.

Get ur freak on

Havana Maestros feat. Missy Elliott



5.

Autumn song

Laura Veirs



6.

Odam kireç tutmuyor

Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek