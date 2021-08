Musikliste:

1.

You're driving me crazy (What did I do?)

Dianne Reeves

CD: You're driving me crazy



2.

Baseball

Dusted

CD: Ill



3.

Dew breaker

Mélissa Laveaux

CD: Dying is a wild night



4.

The one

Mo Klé

CD: The one



5.

Deniz dalgasiz olmaz

Derya Yildirim & Grup ªimºek

CD: Dost 1



6.

Sango ngando

Blick Bassy

CD: 1958



7.

If the stars were mine

Melody Gardot

CD: My one and only thrill



8.

Beyond

Avishai Cohen

CD: From darkness