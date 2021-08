Musiktitel:



1.

Beautiful soul

Katy J Pearson

CD: Return



2.

The genius and the gangster

General Elektriks

CD: Parker Street



3.

Higher

Alejandra Ribera

CD: This island



4.

El invento

José González

CD: El Invento



5.

Why were you smiling

Liv Solveig

CD: Why were you smiling



6.

The world will turn

Django Django

CD: Glowing in the dark



7.

Jimtastic Blues

Greentea Peng

CD: Man made