Musikliste:



1.

Wo muni durä

Die Aeronauten

CD: Hallo Liebe



2.

Doesn't really matter

Jim Kroft

CD: Love in the face of fear



3.

Black dog

Arlo Parks

CD: Black dog



4.

Zollstockbad

Erdmöbel

CD: Kung Fu fighting



5.

Do it again

Tony Bennett, Diana Krall

CD: Love is here to stay



6.

Why were you smiling

Liv Solveig

CD: Why were you smiling



7.

La mela

Giovanni Costello

CD: Splendido