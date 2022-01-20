  1. SWR
20.1.2021

Biden wird Präsident – Amanda Gorman und ihr Gedicht "The hill we climb"

Unter extrem hohen Sicherheitsvorkehrungen wird Joe Biden am 20. Januar 2021 als Präsident der Vereinigten Staaten vereidigt.

Die größte Aufmerksamkeit bei der Zeremonie bekommen jedoch weder er noch seine Vizepräsidentin Kamala Harris, sondern die 22-jährige afroamerikanische Schriftstellerin Amanda Gorman, die ihr fünfminütiges Gedicht "The hill we climb" vorträgt.

Gedicht zur Amtseinführung des US-Präsidenten hat Tradition

Ein Gedicht zur Inauguration eines Präsidenten – das ist Tradition in den USA. Amanda Gorman ist nun die jüngste, die diesen Auftrag bekommt. Knapp drei Wochen zuvor wurde sie von Joe Bidens Frau Jill darum gebeten.

In dem Gedicht verarbeitet sie Bilder und Gedanken zum Sturm aufs Kapitol zwei Wochen zuvor. Aber auch die Hoffnung ihrer eigenen Generation, rassistische Diskriminierung zu überwinden. Sie spricht von sich als dünnem, schwarzes Mädchen, das von Sklaven abstammt und von einer alleinerziehenden Mutter großgezogen wurde, das davon träumen kann, Präsidentin zu werden, nur um sich selbst in einer Situation zu finden, in der sie für einen Präsidenten vorträgt.

Amanda Gorman: The hill we climb

When day comes, we ask ourselves,

where can we find light in this never-ending shade?

The loss we carry,

a sea we must wade.

We've braved the belly of the beast.

We've learned that quiet isn't always peace.

And the norms and notions

of what just is, isn't always just-ice.

And yet the dawn is ours

before we knew it.

Somehow we do it.

Somehow we've weathered and witnessed

a nation that isn't broken,

but simply unfinished.

We, the successors of a country and a time

where a skinny Black girl

descended from slaves and raised by a single mother

can dream of becoming president

only to find herself reciting for one.

And yes, we are far from polished,

far from pristine,

but that doesn't mean

we are striving to form a union that is perfect.

We are striving to forge our union with purpose.

To compose a country, committed to all cultures, colors, characters, and conditions of man.

And so we lift our gaze, not to what stands between us

but what stands before us.

We close the divide because we know to put our future first,

we must first put our differences aside.

We lay down our arms

so we can reach out our arms

to one another.

We seek harm to none and harmony for all.

Let the globe, if nothing else, say, this is true:

That even as we grieved, we grew.

That even as we hurt, we hoped.

That even as we tired, we tried.

That we'll forever be tied together, victorious.

Not because we will never again know defeat,

but because we will never again sow division.

Scripture tells us to envision

that everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree

and no one shall make them afraid.

If we're to live up to our own time,

then victory won't lie in the blade, but in all the bridges we've made.

That is the promise to glade

The hill we climb.

If only we dare

It's because being American is more than a pride we inherit.

It's the past we step into

and how we repair it.

We've seen a force that would shatter our nation, rather than share it.

Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy.

And this effort very nearly succeeded.

But while democracy can be periodically delayed,

it can never be permanently defeated.

In this truth,

in this faith we trust

For while we have our eyes on the future,

history has its eyes on us.

This is the era of just redemption.

We feared at its inception

We did not feel prepared to be the heirs

of such a terrifying hour,

but within it, we found the power

to author a new chapter.

To offer hope and laughter to ourselves.

So while once we asked,

how could we possibly prevail over catastrophe?

Now we assert

how could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?

We will not march back to what was,

but move to what shall be

a country that is bruised but whole

benevolent, but bold,

fierce, and free.

We will not be turned around

or interrupted by intimidation

because we know our inaction and inertia

will be the inheritance of the next generation.

Our blunders become their burdens,

but one thing is certain.

If we merged mercy with might,

and might with right,

then love becomes our legacy, and change our children's birthright.

So let us leave behind a country

better than the one we were left with

Every breath, my bronze-pounded chest.

We will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one.

We will rise from the gold-limbed hills of the West.

We will rise from the windswept Northeast

where our forefathers first realized revolution.

We will rise from the lake-rimmed cities of the midwestern states.

We will rise from the sunbaked South.

We will rebuild, reconcile and recover

and every known nook of our nation.

And every corner called our country.

Our people diverse and beautiful will emerge,

battered and beautiful.

When day comes, we step out of the shade

aflame and unafraid

The new dawn blooms as we free it.

For there was always light.

If only we're brave enough to see it.

If only we're brave enough to be it.

Zum Podcast
Die Polizei in Konfrontaion mit Unterstützern von US-Präsident Donald Trump, die die Sicherheitsvorkehrungen verletzten und am 6. Januar 2021 das Kapitol in Washington DC stürmten (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, picture alliance / AA | Mostafa Bassim)

6.1.2021 Donald Trump und der Sturm aufs Kapitol

6.1.2021 | Der bei den Wahlen unterlegene US-Präsident Donald Trump weigert sich noch immer, seine Niederlage anzuerkennen. Den 6. Januar 2021 sieht er als letzte Chance, im Amt zu bleiben. An dem Tag werden im Kapitol offiziell die Voten der Wahlleute aus den Bundesstaaten ausgewertet und so der Wahlsieg festgestellt. Die Sitzung wird formal geleitet vom amtierenden Vize-Präsidenten Mike Pence. Trump fordert von Pence, das Ergebnis nicht anzuerkennen. Pence, war zwar immer loyal zu Trump, weiß aber, dass seine Funktion an diesem Tag rein protokollarisch ist und hat Trump zu verstehen gegeben, dass er das Ergebnis anerkennen wird. Trump hat seine Anhänger zu einer Kundgebung nach Washington gerufen. #jetztschonhistorisch | http://swr.li/sturm-aufs-kapitol  mehr...

Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman trägt nach der Vereidigung Joe Bidens ihr Gedicht vor (Foto: imago images, IMAGO / Lagencia)

Gespräch „The Hill We Climb“ von Amanda Gorman – Deutsche Übersetzung erscheint

„Die Übersetzung ist insgesamt sehr frei angelegt und versucht die Rhythmen des Gedichts und die Klangwiederholungen des Originals aufzunehmen“, sagt SWR2 Literaturkritikerin Katharina Borchardt über die autorisierte zweisprachige Ausgabe von Amanda Gormans Gedicht „The Hill We Climb“. Gorman wurde mit einem Schlag weltweit berühmt, als sie das Gedicht bei der Amtseinführung von US-Präsident Joe Biden vortrug. Der symbolische und bewegende Moment sorgte noch Wochen später für Schlagzeilen.  mehr...

SWR2 am Morgen SWR2

Amanda Gorman (Foto: imago images, picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com | W.K. Kellogg Foundation)

Gespräch Jagoda Marinić zur Debatte um Amanda Gormans Gedicht ,,The Hill We Climb“

,,Gedichte dürfen nicht zum Kampfplatz der Diskurse werden", sagt die Autorin Jagoda Marinić mit Blick auf die Debatte um Amanda Gormans Gedicht ,,The Hill We Climb". Dass für die deutsche Übersetzung ein diverses Team beauftragt wurde, sei gut gemeint gewesen: ,,Ein Übersetzungstrio wird vielleicht die richtige Übersetzung kreieren, aber nicht immer die beste, denn Poesie ist doch etwas ganz anderes als Soziologie, als Journalismus, als Aktionismus." Dennoch sei die angestoßene Debatte um Teilhabe sehr wichtig. Der Literatur- und Übersetzungsbetrieb sei auch in Deutschland zu wenig divers. ,,Da ist Arbeit zu tun."  mehr...

SWR2 Kultur aktuell SWR2

US-Präsidenten

Al Gore und George W. Bush (Collage) (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, (c) dpa - Bildfunk)

Herbst 2000 Gerichtsdrama um US-Präsidentenwahl Bush vs. Gore

Herbst 2000 | Am 7. November des Jahres 2000 wählen die US-Bürger einen Präsidenten. Doch fünf Wochen, bis zum 12. Dezember, dauert es, bis der Oberste Gerichtshof der Vereinigten Staaten durch ein Urteil schließlich George W. Bush zum Gewinner und Al Gore zum Verlierer machte – obwohl die Verteilung der Wählerstimmen andersherum war.  mehr...

US-Präsident Ronald Reagan winkt in die Menge nach seiner Rede vor dem Brandenburger Tor in Westberlin, wo er am 12. Juni 1987 sagte: "Herr Gorbatschow, reißen Sie diese Mauer nieder!" (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | IRA SCHWARTZ)

12.6. 1987 Ronald Reagan in West-Berlin: "Mr. Gorbatschow, tear down this wall!"

12.6.1987 | US-Präsident Ronald Reagan ist zum Staatsbesuch in der Bundesrepublik. Er besucht West-Berlin und hält vor dem Brandenburger Tor eine Rede. Am Ende fordert er den sowjetischen Staats- und Parteichef Michail Gorbartschow auf, die Mauer abzureißen. Die Rede wird simultan übersetzt.  mehr...

Präsident Gerald Ford unterzeichnet ein Dokument, in dem er dem früheren Präsidenten Richard Nixon "eine vollständige, freie und absolute Begnadigung" für alle "Straftaten gegen die Vereinigten Staaten" während seiner Präsidentschaft gewährt. Ford unterzeichnete das Papier am 8. September 1974 in seinem Büro im Weißen Haus. (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

8.9.1974 Gerald Ford begnadigt Richard Nixon

8.9.1974 | Im Zusammenhang mit der Aufklärung der Watergate-Affäre, die Nixon zu verhindern versuchte, kamen zahlreiche weitere Vergehen ans Tageslicht, in die das Weiße Haus verwickelt wurde. Es wurde ein Amtsenthebungsverfahren eingeleitet, am 9. August 1974 trat Nixon zurück. Strafrechtlich wird er aber nicht belangt, denn sein Nachfolger Gerald Ford begnadigt ihn einen Monat später. Zu hören ist zunächst die Erklärung Fords, anschließend schildert USA-Korrespondent Hans Kirchmann die Reaktionen auf diese Entscheidung.  mehr...

Ehefrau Ethel und Senator Robert F. Kennedy im Hotel Ambassador kurz vor dem Attentat 1968 (Foto: picture-alliance / dpa, picture-alliance / dpa - Copyright © CSU Archives/Everett)

4./ 5. Juni 1968 Attentat auf Robert Kennedy

4./ 5. Juni 1968 | Senator Robert Kennedy gilt als möglicher Präsidentschaftskandidat der Demokraten. Am 4. Juni hatte er im Hotel Ambassador eine Rede gehalten. Noch im Hotel feuert Sirhan Sirhan, ein christlicher Palästinenser, mehrere Schüsse auf Kennedy und seine Begleiter. Kennedy stirbt am 6. Juni – fünf Jahre nach dem Mord an seinem Bruder John.  mehr...

Präsident John F. Kennedy spricht am 25. Mai 1969 über die Mondmission im Kongress, der das teure Vorhaben genehmigen muss (Foto: imago images, imago images / ZUMA Wire)

25.5.1961 John F. Kennedy überzeugt den Kongress von der Mondmission

25.5.1961 | Der junge US-Präsident Kennedy schwört die Nation auf den Wettlauf zum Mond ein. Noch in den 1960ern will er einen Mann auf den Mond bringen und wieder gesund zurück zur Erde.  mehr...

US-Präsident Harry Truman (linkts) nach seiner Rückkehr von der Potsdamer Konferenz an seinem Schreibtisch im Weißen Haus mit Kriegsminister Henry L. Stimson. Die Männer diskutieren über die Atombombe, die auf die japanische Stadt Hiroshima abgeworfen wurde. (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

9.8.1945 Präsident Trumans Radioansprache zur Atombombe auf Hiroshima

9.8.1945 | Nazi-Deutschland ist besiegt, Japan noch nicht. US-Präsident Harry S. Truman ist von der Alliierten-Konferenz in Potsdam zurückgekehrt. Im Rundfunk spricht er über das zerstörte Berlin und seine Vorstellung vom Wiederaufbau Deutschlands. Und er rechtfertigt den Einsatz der Atombombe in Hiroshima. Man habe so eine Militärbasis zerstört.  mehr...

Herbert Hoover, US-Präsident (1929 bis März 1933), um das Jahr 1939 (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, picture alliance/Everett Collection)

1.9.1939 Ex-US-Präsident Herbert Hoover: „USA sollen sich aus Krieg raushalten“

1.9.1939 | Herbert Hoover war zwar seit 1933 nicht mehr Präsident der Vereinigten Staaten, aber immer noch außenpolitisch aktiv. Er hatte nicht erwartet, dass Hitler Polen tatsächlich angreifen würde.  mehr...

Martin Luther King

König Olav V und Kronprinz Harald gratulieren Martin Luther King zum Friedensnobelpreis am 11. Dezember 1964 in Oslo (Foto: imago images, imago/ZUMA Press)

14.10.1964 Friedensnobelpreis an Martin Luther King

14.10.1964 | Der Bürgerrechtler Martin Luther King gehört sicherlich zu den Friedensnobelpreisträgern, die die Auszeichnung auch im Rückblick wirklich verdient haben. 1964 war es so weit – ein Jahr nach dem großen Marsch auf Washington, auf dem Martin Luther King auch seine berühmte Rede hielt: „I have a dream“. Das Wort, mit dem damals Afro-Amerikaner bezeichnet wurden – und das auch der Korrespondent des SWF verwendet hat – gilt heute als rassistisch. Martin Luther King hat in seiner Dankesrede für den Nobelpreis selbst noch das Wort „Negro“ verwendet.  mehr...

Bürgerrechtler Martin Luther King (1929-1968) bei der Verleihung des Friedensnobelpreises 1964. (Foto: picture-alliance / Reportdienste, Heritage-Images)

4.4.1968 Ermordung von Martin Luther King

4.4.1968 | USA-Korrespondent Georg Siegert schildert die Lage nach dem Attentat. Der Bericht klingt ungewohnt: 1968 galt es noch als korrekt, Schwarze als "Neger" zu bezeichnen.  mehr...

#jetztschonhistorisch

Journalisten umringen eine Person, viele schrieben, eine Person hält ein Mikrofon: Das SWR2 Archivradio sucht Audiobeiträge (Radio oder Podcast) aus dem Jahr 2021, die Radiogeschichte schreiben werden. (Foto: Colourbox)

SWR2 Archivradio-Aktion „Jetzt schon historisch!“

An diese Ereignisse werden wir uns noch in zehn Jahren erinnern.  mehr...

