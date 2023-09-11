  1. SWR
11.9.2001

20:30 Uhr: George W. Bushs dritte Rede zu den Terrorangriffen

Um 14.30 Ortszeit, 20.30 Uhr MEZ, tritt US-Präsident George W. Bush ein drittes Mal an diesem 11. September 2001 vor die Mikrofone und hält eine Ansprache an das amerikanische Volk.

In seiner Rede versichert er die Aufklärung der Anschläge, verspricht die Verantwortlichen zu verurteilen und sagt dem internationalen Terrorismus den Kampf an.

