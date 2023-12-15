85 years of “Kindertransport” to Great Britain – a rescue with shady sides

On December 2nd, 1938, 200 Jewish children arrived in Great Britain from Germany on the first Kindertransport. By the outbreak of war in September 1939, around 10,000 minors were brought to safety in Great Britain in this way.
Affected "children" tell their stories, including 90-year-old Alfred Dubs, who, as a Lord in the British House of Lords, critically examines the British government’s current refugee policy.
The Kindertransport itself is now also being discussed critically – for example, why the British government only took in children but not their parents, many of whom were then murdered by the National Socialists.
NS-Zeit 85 Jahre Kindertransporte nach Großbritannien – Eine Rettung mit Schattenseiten
Am 2. Dezember 1938 kamen 200 jüdische Kinder mit dem ersten Kindertransport aus Deutschland in Großbritannien an. Bis zum Ausbruch des Krieges im September 1939 wurden auf diese Weise rund 10.000 Minderjährige in Großbritannien in Sicherheit gebracht.