85 years of “Kindertransport” to Great Britain – a rescue with shady sides

On December 2nd, 1938, 200 Jewish children arrived in Great Britain from Germany on the first Kindertransport. By the outbreak of war in September 1939, around 10,000 minors were brought to safety in Great Britain in this way.

Affected "children" tell their stories, including 90-year-old Alfred Dubs, who, as a Lord in the British House of Lords, critically examines the British government’s current refugee policy.

The Kindertransport itself is now also being discussed critically – for example, why the British government only took in children but not their parents, many of whom were then murdered by the National Socialists.