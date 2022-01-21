SWR2 Jazz vor sechs vom 21.1.2022

Irving Berlin:
I've got my love to keep me warm / Album: The complete Billie Holiday on Verve 1945-1959 (3-4)
Billie Holiday, Stimme
Charles Shavers, Trompete
Tony Scott, Klarinette
Budd Johnson, Tenorsaxofon
Carl Drinkard, Piano
Billy Bauer, Gitarre
Leonard Gaskin, Bass
Cozy Cole, Schlagzeug
Frank S. Perkins:
Stars fell on Alabama / Album: Songs for distingué lovers
Billie Holiday, Stimme
Harry E. "Sweets" Edison, Trompete
Ben Webster, Tenorsaxofon
Jimmy Rowles, Piano
Barney Kessel, E-Gitarre
Red Mitchell, Bass
Alvin A. Stoller, Schlagzeug
Irving Berlin: