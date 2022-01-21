SWR2 Jazz vor sechs vom 21.1.2022

Irving Berlin:

I've got my love to keep me warm / Album: The complete Billie Holiday on Verve 1945-1959 (3-4)

Billie Holiday, Stimme

Charles Shavers, Trompete

Tony Scott, Klarinette

Budd Johnson, Tenorsaxofon

Carl Drinkard, Piano

Billy Bauer, Gitarre

Leonard Gaskin, Bass

Cozy Cole, Schlagzeug



Frank S. Perkins:

Stars fell on Alabama / Album: Songs for distingué lovers

Billie Holiday, Stimme

Harry E. "Sweets" Edison, Trompete

Ben Webster, Tenorsaxofon

Jimmy Rowles, Piano

Barney Kessel, E-Gitarre

Red Mitchell, Bass

Alvin A. Stoller, Schlagzeug