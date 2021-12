Jimmy VanHeusen:

Everybody has the right to be wrong/ Album: This bitter earth

Veronica Swift, Gesang

Emmet Cohen, Piano

Yasushi Nakamura, Kontrabass

Bryan Carter, Drums



Richard Rodgers:

You've got to be carefully taught/ Album: This bitter earth

Veronica Swift, Gesang

Emmet Cohen, Piano

Yasushi Nakamura, Kontrabass

Bryan Carter, Drums