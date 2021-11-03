SWR2 Jazz vor sechs vom 3.11.2021

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Roy Carroll:
Don't take everybody to be your friend
The Sam Price Trio
Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Gesang
Sister Rosetta Tharpe:
This train
Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Gesang/Gitarre
Samuel B. "Sammy" Price, Klavier
George Murphy "Pops" Foster, Bass
Kenny Clarke, Schlagzeug
My journey to the the sky
Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Gesang/Gitarre
Marie Knight, Gesang
Samuel B. "Sammy" Price, Klavier
George Murphy "Pops" Foster, Bass
Bishop Wallace, Schlagzeug
Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Roy Carroll: