SWR2 Jazz vor sechs vom 3.11.2021

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Roy Carroll:

Don't take everybody to be your friend

The Sam Price Trio

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Gesang



Sister Rosetta Tharpe:

This train

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Gesang/Gitarre

Samuel B. "Sammy" Price, Klavier

George Murphy "Pops" Foster, Bass

Kenny Clarke, Schlagzeug



My journey to the the sky

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Gesang/Gitarre

Marie Knight, Gesang

Samuel B. "Sammy" Price, Klavier

George Murphy "Pops" Foster, Bass

Bishop Wallace, Schlagzeug