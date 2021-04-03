Wes Montgomery picture-alliance / Reportdienste Picture Alliance

Wes Montgomery:

Four On Six / CD: The NDR Hamburg Studio Recordings

Wes Montgomery, Gitarre

Martial Solal, Klavier

Michel Gaudry, Kontrabass

Ronnie Stephenson, Schlagzeug



Jerry Bock:

Matchmaker (Matchmaker, matchmaker)

aus Fiddler on the Roof (Anatevka) (Musical, 1964)

Wes Montgomery, Gitarre

Johnny Pate's Orchestra

Ernest "Ernie" Royal, Trompete

Clark Terry, Trompete

Snooky Young, Trompete

James L. Cleveland, Posaune

Urbie Green, Posaune

Quentin Jackson, Posaune

Chauncey Welsch, Posaune

Bobby Scott, Piano

Bob Cranshaw, Bass

Grady Tate, Schlagzeug

Leitung: Johnny Pate