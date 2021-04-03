Wes Montgomery:
Four On Six / CD: The NDR Hamburg Studio Recordings
Wes Montgomery, Gitarre
Martial Solal, Klavier
Michel Gaudry, Kontrabass
Ronnie Stephenson, Schlagzeug
Jerry Bock:
Matchmaker (Matchmaker, matchmaker)
aus Fiddler on the Roof (Anatevka) (Musical, 1964)
Wes Montgomery, Gitarre
Johnny Pate's Orchestra
Ernest "Ernie" Royal, Trompete
Clark Terry, Trompete
Snooky Young, Trompete
James L. Cleveland, Posaune
Urbie Green, Posaune
Quentin Jackson, Posaune
Chauncey Welsch, Posaune
Bobby Scott, Piano
Bob Cranshaw, Bass
Grady Tate, Schlagzeug
Leitung: Johnny Pate
Wes Montgomery: