SWR SWR2 Programm Probenimpressionen aus dem Studio SWR NEWJazz Meeting 2016 mit Lionel Loueke STAND 21.11.2016, 16:27 Uhr Lionel Loueke aus Benin ist der Gitarrist des NEWJazz Meetings 2016 Kyle Shephard, musikalischer Leiter des NEWJazz Meetings 2016 Lionel Loueke, Kyle Shepherd und Mthunzi Mvubu beim Studieren der Noten Probenimpressionen aus der Vogelperspektive vom NEWJazz Meeting 2016