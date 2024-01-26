SWR2 Impuls Musik

Musikliste:
- Be more kind Frank Turner CD: Be more kind
- Alcohol Hailey Tuck CD: Junk
- Golden days Moca feat. Ashley Slater CD: Cabriolet
- Afrika Dobet Gnahoré CD: Miziki
- Never let it go Theo Lawrence & The Hearts CD: Homemade lemonade
- Egoist Stephanie Neigel CD: In Sachen Du
- Cease and desist Scott Matthew CD: Ode to others
- No god: No trouble De-Phazz CD: Black White Mono
- Mooring line Beady Belle CD: Dedication
- Dining alone Shakey Graves CD: Can't Wake Up
- Ou Y'an ye Fatoumata Diawara CD: FENFO
- Summer came with you Maria Solheim CD: Stories of new mornings