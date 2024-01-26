  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Programm

SWR2 Impuls Musik

Stand

Mit einer Auswahl der schönsten Pop-, Welt und Jazz-CDs

Musikliste:

  1. Be more kind Frank Turner CD: Be more kind
  2. Alcohol Hailey Tuck CD: Junk
  3. Golden days Moca feat. Ashley Slater CD: Cabriolet
  4. Afrika Dobet Gnahoré CD: Miziki
  5. Never let it go Theo Lawrence & The Hearts CD: Homemade lemonade
  6. Egoist Stephanie Neigel CD: In Sachen Du
  7. Cease and desist Scott Matthew CD: Ode to others
  8. No god: No trouble De-Phazz CD: Black White Mono
  9. Mooring line Beady Belle CD: Dedication
  10. Dining alone Shakey Graves CD: Can't Wake Up
  11. Ou Y'an ye Fatoumata Diawara CD: FENFO
  12. Summer came with you Maria Solheim CD: Stories of new mornings
Stand
AUTOR/IN
SWR