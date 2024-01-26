SWR2 Impuls Musik

Musikliste:
- Oh Mexico Latin Quarter CD: Pantomime of wealth
- Kirmes im Kopf Stephanie Neigel feat. Acel Müller & German Pops Orchestra CD: In Sachen Du
- By the gullet Nakhane CD: You will not die
- You're no good Robin McKelle CD: Melodic canvas
- Happy when I'm blue Jesper Munk CD: Happy when I'm blue
- Hello friend Maya Fadeeva CD: Chamëleon
- Sleep late Hugh Coltman CD: Who's happy?
- Geschichte Christina Lux CD: Leise Bilder
- Unfastened Malia CD: Ripples (echoes of dreams) [Limited Edition]
- It runs through me Tom Misch feat. De La Soul CD: Geography
- Blood & muscle Lissie CD: Castles
- Twister Fjarill CD: Kom hem