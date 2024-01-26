SWR2 Impuls Musik

  1. SWR
Mit einer Auswahl der schönsten Pop-, Welt und Jazz-CDs

Musikliste:

  1. Oh Mexico Latin Quarter CD: Pantomime of wealth
  2. Kirmes im Kopf Stephanie Neigel feat. Acel Müller & German Pops Orchestra CD: In Sachen Du
  3. By the gullet Nakhane CD: You will not die
  4. You're no good Robin McKelle CD: Melodic canvas
  5. Happy when I'm blue Jesper Munk CD: Happy when I'm blue
  6. Hello friend Maya Fadeeva CD: Chamëleon
  7. Sleep late Hugh Coltman CD: Who's happy?
  8. Geschichte Christina Lux CD: Leise Bilder
  9. Unfastened Malia CD: Ripples (echoes of dreams) [Limited Edition]
  10. It runs through me Tom Misch feat. De La Soul CD: Geography
  11. Blood & muscle Lissie CD: Castles
  12. Twister Fjarill CD: Kom hem
