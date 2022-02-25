Young, Gifted & Black - Undine Smith Moore (10/10)

„The Dean of Black Women Composers”, so wird Undine Smith Moore in den Vereinigten Staaten genannt. Ein Ehrentitel. Über 45 Jahre lang lehrt sie Komposition und Chorgesang am Virginia State College. Sie inspiriert viele Talente und ermutigt sie, ihren Weg selbstbewusst in der Musikbranche zu gehen.
Musikliste
Emilia Giuliani:
Capriccio für Gitarre
Siegfried Schwab (Gitarre)
Undine Smith Moore:
III. Satz: Adagio ma appassionato aus der Afro-American Suite
Mallarmé Chamber Players
Undine Smith Moore:
I’ve Just Come From the Fountain
Icy Rene Simpson (Sopran)
Artina McCain (Klavier)
Langston Hughes (Autor):
Mother to Son
Langston Hughes (Sprecher)
Undine Smith Moore:
Mother to Son
Yolanda Williams (Solistin)
VocalEssence
Leitung: Philip Brunelle
Undine Smith Moore:
Before I’d Be a Slave
Maria Corley (Klavier)
Undine Smith Moore:
We Shall Walk Through the Valley
VocalEssence
Leitung: Philip Brunelle
Undine Smith Moore:
Is There Anybody Here Who Loves My Jesus
Oral Moses (Gesang)
Rosalyn Floyd (Klavier)
Undine Smith Moore:
Daniel, Daniel Servant of the Lord
Seraphic Fire
Leitung: Patrick Dupré Quigley
Undine Smith Moore:
Watch and Pray
Icy Rene Simpson (Sopran)
Artina McCain (Klavier)
Undine Smith Moore:
I. Satz Andante aus der Afro-American Suite
Mallarmé Chamber Players
William M. Golden:
Canaan land
Dianne Reeves & Band
Gregory Porter:
On my way to Harlem
Gregory Porter (Gesang)
Metropole Orkest
Leitung: Jules Buckley
SWR2 Musikstunde vom 25.2.2022 | Young, Gifted & Black - 100 Jahre Harlem Renaissance (10/10)