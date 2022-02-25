Young, Gifted & Black - Undine Smith Moore (10/10)

​​„The Dean of Black Women Composers”, so wird Undine Smith Moore in den Vereinigten Staaten genannt. Ein Ehrentitel. Über 45 Jahre lang lehrt sie Komposition und Chorgesang am Virginia State College. Sie inspiriert viele Talente und ermutigt sie, ihren Weg selbstbewusst in der Musikbranche zu gehen.



Musikliste



Emilia Giuliani:

Capriccio für Gitarre

Siegfried Schwab (Gitarre)



Undine Smith Moore:

III. Satz: Adagio ma appassionato aus der Afro-American Suite

Mallarmé Chamber Players



Undine Smith Moore:

I’ve Just Come From the Fountain

Icy Rene Simpson (Sopran)

Artina McCain (Klavier)



Langston Hughes (Autor):

Mother to Son

Langston Hughes (Sprecher)



Undine Smith Moore:

Mother to Son

Yolanda Williams (Solistin)

VocalEssence

Leitung: Philip Brunelle



Undine Smith Moore:

Before I’d Be a Slave

Maria Corley (Klavier)



Undine Smith Moore:

We Shall Walk Through the Valley

VocalEssence

Leitung: Philip Brunelle



Undine Smith Moore:

Is There Anybody Here Who Loves My Jesus

Oral Moses (Gesang)

Rosalyn Floyd (Klavier)



Undine Smith Moore:

Daniel, Daniel Servant of the Lord

Seraphic Fire

Leitung: Patrick Dupré Quigley



Undine Smith Moore:

Watch and Pray

Icy Rene Simpson (Sopran)

Artina McCain (Klavier)



Undine Smith Moore:

I. Satz Andante aus der Afro-American Suite

Mallarmé Chamber Players



William M. Golden:

Canaan land

Dianne Reeves & Band



Gregory Porter:

On my way to Harlem

Gregory Porter (Gesang)

Metropole Orkest

Leitung: Jules Buckley





SWR2 Musikstunde vom 25.2.2022 | Young, Gifted & Black - 100 Jahre Harlem Renaissance (10/10)