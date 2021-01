„As the MET Orchestra Musicians & the Met Chorus Artists turn the page to 2021, begining with a special fundraising matching campaign, to support their community of artists in these unprecedented times. Thanks to a generous contribution from Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and his life partner Pierre Tourville, any donations from January 4-27, 2021 will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $50,000 – $25,000 each to the orchestra and the chorus."

Statement des Orchesters der Metropolitan Opera in New York