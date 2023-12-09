SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 9.12.2023

Für Lars Reichow herrscht Herbst auf allen Ebenen. Was bleibt uns angesichts des Terrors im Nahen Osten? Vielleicht die völkerverbindende Kraft der Musik. Reichow jedenfalls feiert sie in seiner Oktober-Ausgabe und freut sich über den Wahlsieg Donald Tusks in Polen und den Abgang Donald Trumps vor Gericht. Sahra Wagenknecht gratuliert er zur Verzwergung der Linken, und gegen die Gleichgültigkeit und Zersplitterung in unserem Land singt er an in seinem Song des Monats.