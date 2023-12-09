SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 9.12.2023

Anonymus:
"God rest you merry, gentlemen", Bearbeitung
Thiérry Gomar (Perkussion)
Les Itinérantes
Giacomo Puccini:
"La Bohème", Szene und Duett Rudolfo - Mimi, 1. Bild
Mirella Freni (Sopran)
Nicolai Gedda (Tenor)
Orchestra del Teatro dell'Opera di Roma
Leitung: Thomas Schippers
Selim Palmgren:
Schneeflocken für Klavier op. 57 Nr. 2
Peter Froundjian (Klavier)
Peter Tschaikowsky:
"Die Pantöffelchen", Arioso des Wakula (3. Akt)
Sergej Larin (Tenor)
Philharmonia Orchestra
Leitung: Gennadij Roschdestwenskij
Peter Cornelius:
"Die Könige" op. 8 Nr. 3b
Christiane Karg (Sopran)
Gerold Huber (Klavier)
Chor des BR
Leitung: Howard Arman
Georg Friedrich Händel:
"Partenope", Arie der Partenope (2. Akt)
Emöke Baráth (Sopran)
Ensemble Artaserse
Leitung: Philippe Jaroussky
Johann Theile:
"Nun ich singe! Gott ich knie", Kantate in Festo Nativitatis Christi
Céline Scheen (Sopran)
Philippe Jaroussky (Countertenor)
Jesús Rodil (Tenor)
Dingle Yandell (Bass)
L'Arpeggiata
Leitung: Christina Pluhar
Anonymus: