SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 25.11.2023

Ein britischer Abend: Die Holst-Sinfonietta mit ihrem Leiter Klaus Simon und der österreichische Tenor Daniel Johannsen, Artist in Residence beim Ensemble, widmen sich Musik von der Insel. Der Liederzyklus "In the Voices of the Living" von Luke Bedford gelangt dabei zur Deutschen Erstaufführung. Entlang der Texte u. a. von Shakespeare, Petrarca und James Joyce befasst er sich mit unserem Verhältnis zum Vergangenen. Lässt und wie lässt sich Kultur vor dem Vergessen bewahren?