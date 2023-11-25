SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 25.11.2023

Giuseppe Verdi:
"Un ballo in maschera", Preludio und Auszug (1. Akt)
Freddie de Tommaso (Tenor)
Lester Lynch (Bariton)
Kevin Short, Adam Lau (Bass)
Annika Gerhards (Sopran)
Filarmonica de Stat Transilvania
Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte Carlo
Leitung: Marek Janowski
Ingeborg Bronsart von Schellendorf:
"Die Loreley", Lied
Franziska Andrea Heinzen (Sopran)
Benjamin Mead (Klavier)
Johann Philipp Krieger:
Sonate d-Moll op. 1 Nr. 1
e.g.baroque
David Pohle:
12 Liebesgesänge, Teil 1, Nr. 5 "Mein Leben, ich bin angezündet"
Benjamin Lyko, Alex Potter (Countertenor)
e.g.baroque
Josef Mysliveček:
"Il Bellerofonte", Arie der Argene (2. Akt)
Simona Saturova (Sopran)
Collegium 1704
Leitung: Václav Luks
Josef Mysliveček:
"Il Demofoonte", Arie des Demofoonte (1. Akt)
Juan Sancho (Tenor)
Collegium 1704
Leitung: Václav Luks
