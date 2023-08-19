SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 19.8.2023

Musizieren bedeutet für Baby Sommer immer: Haltung zeigen! Für Offenheit und Toleranz, für ein verbindliches und menschliches Miteinander. Der 1943 geborene Dresdner ist nicht nur ein innovativer Virtuose am Schlagzeug, sondern auch ein Künstler, der etwas vermitteln will. In der DDR war Sommer ein Idol des Free Jazz in der DDR, später ist er mit Günter Grass genauso aufgetreten wie mit Till Brönner. In diesem Jahr feiert er seinen 80. Geburtstag.