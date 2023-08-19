SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 19.8.2023

Louise Farrenc:
Ouvertüre Nr. 2 Es-Dur op. 24
NDR Radiophilharmonie
Leitung: Johannes Goritzki
Ludwig van Beethoven:
"Fidelio", Quartett (1. Akt)
Sona Ghazarian, Hildegard Behrens (Sopran)
Hans Sotin (Bass)
David Kuebler (Tenor)
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Georg Solti
Ludwig van Beethoven:
"Gretels Warnung" op. 75 Nr. 4
Esther Valentin (Mezzosopran)
Eric Schneider (Klavier)
Michael Spyres (Baritenor)
Il pomo d'oro
Leitung: Francesco Corti
Jean-Baptiste Lully:
" Persée", Arie des Persée (5. Akt)
Georg Friedrich Händel:
"Tamerlano", Arie des Bajazet (3. Akt)
Baldassare Galuppi:
"Alessandro nell’Indie", Arie des Alessandro (1. Akt)
Baldassare Galuppi:
1. Satz: Andante spiritoso aus der Klaviersonate Nr. 9 f-Moll
Víkingur Ólafsson (Klavier)
Gaetano Donizetti:
"Linda di Chamounix", Rezitativ und Arie der Linda (1. Akt)
Hila Fahima (Sopran)
ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Michele Gamba
Giacomo Puccini:
"La Bohème", Duett Rodolfo - Mimi, 1. Bild
Joseph Calleja (Tenor)
Aleksandra Kurzak (Sopran)
Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
Leitung: Marco Armiliato
Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen:
"Shine you no more"
Danish String Quartet
