SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 7.5.2023

Die Bachwoche Stuttgart präsentiert vom 19. bis 26. März ein umfangreiches Programm aus Konzerten und Podiumsdiskussionen rund um Johann Sebastian Bach. In diesem Jahr steht ein Jubiläum im Zentrum: Bachs Dienstantritt als Leipziger Thomaskantor vor 300 Jahren. Was der Sprung vom Köthener Hof in die quirlige Messestadt Leipzig für Bach bedeutete und was es jetzt in Stuttgart zu hören und zu erleben gibt, berichtet der Dramaturg der Bachwoche, Andreas Bomba.