SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 7.5.2023

Richard Wagner:
Ouvertüre zu "Tannhäuser" WWV 70
Gewandhausorchester
Leitung: Andris Nelsons
Matilde Capuis:
Tre momenti
Raphaela Gromes (Violoncello)
Festival Strings Lucerne
Johann Sebastian Bach:
Partita für Klavier Nr. 1 B-Dur BWV 825
Maria Joao Pires (Klavier)
Daniel-Jean-Yves Lesur:
"Le Cantique des Cantiques" für 12-stimmigen gemischten Chor a cappella
SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Bart van Reyn
Louise Farrenc:
Grandes variations sur un thème du Comte Gallenberg für Klavier und Orchester op. 25
Jean Muller (Klavier)
Solistes Européens Luxembourg
Leitung: Christoph König
