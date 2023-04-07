SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 7.4.2023

Weltweit ist die Anteilnahme groß am Tod des emeritierten Papstes Benedikt XVI. Und auch das SWR2 Mittagskonzert will an den verstorbenen Papst erinnern - an einen Papst, der immer auch ein großer Freund der Musik gewesen ist. Am 16. April 2007 war das Radiosinfonieorchester Stuttgart des SWR in den Vatikan eingeladen, um Joseph Ratzinger an seinem 80. Geburtstag ein ganz besonderes Geburtstagsständchen zu geben.