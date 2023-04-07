SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 7.4.2023

Gabriel Fauré:
Berceuse für Violine und Klavier D-Dur op. 16, Fassung für Violoncello und Klavier
Julian Steckel (Violoncello)
Paul Rivinius (Klavier)
Joaquín Turina:
Saeta en forma de Salve
Lucia Duchonová (Mezzosopran)
NDR Radiophilharmonie
Leitung: Celso Antunes
Joaquin Rodrigo:
Adagio aus "Concierto de Aranjuez"
Milos Karadaglic (Gitarre)
London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Yannik Nezet-Seguin
Jean Gilles:
"Première lamentation pour le Vendredy Saint au Soir"
Daniel McCabe (Bassbariton)
Anne Azéma (Sopran)
William Hite, Christopher Kale (Tenor)
Schola Cantorum
Boston Camerata
Leitung: Joel Cohen
Francis Poulenc:
Orgelkonzert g-Moll FP 93
Olivier Latry (Orgel)
Radio-Sinfonieorchester Stuttgart des SWR
Leitung: Stéphane Denève
William Byrd:
"Infelix ego"
The Tallis Scholars
Leitung: Peter Phillips
Sergej Rachmaninow:
"Trio élégiaque" für Klavier, Violine und Violoncello Nr. 1 g-Moll op. posth.
ATOS Trio
