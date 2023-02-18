SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 18.2.2023

Richard Wagner:
"Das Liebesverbot oder Die Novize von Palermo", Ouvertüre (1. Akt)
Staatskapelle Dresden
Leitung: Giuseppe Sinopoli
Hector Berlioz:
"Benvenuto Cellini", Rezitativ und Arie der Teresa (1. Akt)
Patrizia Ciofi (Sopran)
Orchestre National de France
Leitung: John Nelson
Giuseppe Verdi:
"Un ballo in maschera", Szene und Duett Amelia - Riccardo (2. Akt)
Katia Ricciarelli (Sopran)
Plácido Domingo (Tenor)
Philharmonic Orchestra of Rome
Leitung: Gianandrea Gavazzeni
Claudio Monteverdi:
"L'incoronazione di Poppea", Duett Poppea - Nerone (3. Akt), Bearbeitung
Jan Vogler (Violoncello)
Omer Meir Wellber (Akkordeon)
BBC Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Omer Meir Wellber
Francesco Cavalli:
"L'Ormindo", Arie des Nerillo (2. Akt)
Philippe Jaroussky (Countertenor)
Ensemble Artaserse
Peter Tschaikowsky:
Februar aus "Die Jahreszeiten" op. 37a
Olga Rissin-Morenova (Klavier)
Johann Strauss (Sohn):
"Eine Nacht in Venedig", Auszug (1. Akt)
Peter Klein (Tenor)
Emmy Loose (Sopran)
Philharmonia Chorus
Philharmonia Orchestra London
Leitung: Otto Ackermann
Ludwig van Beethoven, Stephan Koncz:
"Swing on Beethoven"
Philharmonix
Richard Wagner: