SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 23.7.2022

"Romantik", "Barock", "Moderne": Solche Begriffe suggerieren Abgeschlossenheit. Sie tun so, als hätten sich Menschen in bestimmten Zeiten erfolgreich an etwas abgearbeitet. Wieso aber sollten sich menschliche Charakterzüge auflösen wie die Kielspur eines Schiffes? Torsten Möller entdeckt den Manieristen nicht nur in verschiedenen Epochen, sondern in je besonderer Erscheinung, am Schreibtisch wie am Klavier. Und er stellt fest: Komponisten oder Interpreten müssen keine ausgewiesenen Manieristen sein, um delikat-manieristische Musik zu schaffen. Manchmal haben auch Werke ein Eigenleben. mehr...