SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 23.7.2022

Henry Purcell:
"Come ye sons", 5. Satz: Strike the viol Z 323
Patricia Petibon (Sopran)
La Cetra Barockorchester Basel
Leitung: Andrea Marcon
Stefano Landi:
"Passacaglia della vita"
Patricia Petibon (Sopran)
La Cetra Barockorchester Basel
Leitung: Andrea Marcon
Christoph Willibald Gluck:
"Alceste", Arie der Alceste (1. Akt)
Patricia Petibon (Sopran)
La Cetra Barockorchester Basel
Leitung: Andrea Marcon
Gabriel Fauré:
Après un rêve, Lied c-Moll op. 7 Nr. 1, Bearbeitung
Christian-Pierre La Marca (Violoncello)
Nathanaël Gouin (Klavier)
Orchestre de Paris
Unbekannt, Alan Stivell, Cécile Corbel:
"Brian Boru - Renaissance"
Patricia Petibon (Sopran)
Christian-Pierre La Marca (Violoncello)
Thierry Escaich (Klavier)
George David Weiss, Bob Thiele:
"What a wonderful world", Bearbeitung
Christian-Pierre La Marca (Violoncello)
Nathanaël Gouin (Klavier)
Orchestre de Paris
Léo Delibes:
"Lakmé", Finale (2. Akt)
Gregory Kunde (Tenor)
Franck Leguérinel (Bariton)
Patricia Petibon, Xenia Konsek (Sopran)
Bernadette Antoine (Mezzosopran)
Choeur du Capitole de Toulouse
Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse
Leitung: Michel Plasson
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:
"Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio - Ah, conte, partite", Arie für Sopran und Orchester KV 418
Patricia Petibon (Sopran)
Concerto Köln
Leitung: Daniel Harding
Georg Friedrich Händel:
"Acis and Galatea", Air des Damon (2. Akt)
Patricia Petibon (Sopran)
Les Arts Florissants
Leitung: William Christie
Georg Friedrich Händel:
Gavotte aus dem Orgelkonzert g-Moll HWV 310 op. 7 Nr. 5, Bearbeitung
Ragna Schirmer (Hammondorgel)
Stefan Malzew (Vibrafon, Klavier)
Gérard Présencer (Trompete, Flügelhorn)
Peter Weniger (Sopransaxofon, Tenorsaxofon)
Geoffrey de Masure (Posaune, Bassposaune)
Winfried Holzenkamp (Kontrabass)
Matthias Daneck (Schlagzeug, Perkussion)
The Strings
Leitung: Stefan Malzew
