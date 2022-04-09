SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 9.4.2022

Thomas Augustine Arne:

"Artaxerxes", Ouvertüre Recitativo accompagnato und Arie des Artabanes (2. Akt)

Andrew Staples (Tenor)

Classical Opera Company

Leitung: Ian Page

"Rosamond", Rise, Glory, rise in all thy charms, Arie

Emma Kirkby (Sopran)

The Academy of Ancient Music

Leitung: Christopher Hogwood

Charles Avison:

Concerto grosso Nr. 5 d-Moll

Concerto Köln

Georg Friedrich Händel:

"Rodelinda, Regina de' Langobardi", Sinfonia, Rezitativ und Arie des Bertarido (1. Akt)

Andreas Scholl (Countertenor)

Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin

Giovanni Bononcini:

"Il trionfo di Camilla, regina de' Volsci", Auszug (1. Akt)

Hana Blažiková (Sopran)

Bruce Dickey (Cornetto und Sopran-Zink)

The Breathtaking Collective

The Glitt'ring Sun, bearbeitet für Klavierduo

Anderson + Roe:

Greg Anderson, Elizabeth Joy Roe (Klavier)