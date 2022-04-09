SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 9.4.2022

Thomas Augustine Arne:
"Artaxerxes", Ouvertüre Recitativo accompagnato und Arie des Artabanes (2. Akt)
Andrew Staples (Tenor)
Classical Opera Company
Leitung: Ian Page
Thomas Augustine Arne:
"Rosamond", Rise, Glory, rise in all thy charms, Arie
Emma Kirkby (Sopran)
The Academy of Ancient Music
Leitung: Christopher Hogwood
Charles Avison:
Concerto grosso Nr. 5 d-Moll
Concerto Köln
Georg Friedrich Händel:
"Rodelinda, Regina de' Langobardi", Sinfonia, Rezitativ und Arie des Bertarido (1. Akt)
Andreas Scholl (Countertenor)
Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin
Giovanni Bononcini:
"Il trionfo di Camilla, regina de' Volsci", Auszug (1. Akt)
Hana Blažiková (Sopran)
Bruce Dickey (Cornetto und Sopran-Zink)
The Breathtaking Collective
Thomas Arne:
The Glitt'ring Sun, bearbeitet für Klavierduo
Anderson + Roe:
Greg Anderson, Elizabeth Joy Roe (Klavier)
Thomas Augustine Arne: