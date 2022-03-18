SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 18.3.2022

Dorothee Oberlinger (Flöten)
Ensemble Sonatori de la Gioiosa Marca
Antonio Vivaldi:
Konzert für Blockflöte, Streicher und Basso continuo D-Dur RV 90 "Il gardellino"
Konzert für Altblockflöte, Streicher und Basso continuo g-Moll RV 439 "La notte"
(Konzert vom 21. Juni 2009 im Kloster Machern, Bernkastel-Zeltingen)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:
Streichquartett d-Moll KV 421
Aris Quartett
Claude Debussy:
Fantasie für Klavier und Orchester L 73
Florian Uhlig (Klavier)
Deutsche Radio Philharmonie Saarbrücken Kaiserslautern
Leitung: Pablo González
Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:
Variations concertantes für Violoncello und Klavier D-Dur op. 17
Duo Arp Frantz
Johannes Brahms:
Sinfonie Nr. 3 F-Dur op. 90
Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz
Leitung: Karen Kamensek
