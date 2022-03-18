SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 18.3.2022

Musikvermittlung ist mittlerweile ein Beruf – und einer, der gebraucht wird. Nicht nur Kinder, sondern auch Erwachsene wollen an die Musik herangeführt werden, sie mit ihren eigenen Lebenserfahrungen abgleichen und die Geschichte hinter der Musik erfahren. Musikvermittler erleben sehr unmittelbar, was das Publikum will und was es nicht will, und oft sind sie der Meinung, dass Konzert, so wie es ist, nicht mehr bleiben kann. Für das Buch „Das Konzertpublikum der Zukunft“ haben sich Musikvermittler mit Künstlern, Wissenschaftlern und Konzertveranstaltern zusammengetan, um die Stellschrauben deutlich zu machen, an denen sich das gegenwärtige Konzertleben verändern müsste. Matthias Nöther hat das Buch gelesen. mehr...