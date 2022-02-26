SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 26.2.2022

Richard Strauss:
"Morgen", Lied op. 27 Nr. 4, Bearbeitung
Sabine Devieilhe (Sopran)
Christian-Pierre La Marca (Violoncello)
Nathanaël Gouin (Klavier)
Georg Friedrich Händel:
"Giulio Cesare in Egitto", Rezitativ und Arie der Cleopatra (2. Akt)
Sabine Devieilhe (Sopran)
Pygmalion
Leitung: Raphaël Pichon
Johann Sebastian Bach:
"Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen", Kantate BWV 51
Sabine Devieilhe (Sopran)
Pygmalion
Leitung: Raphaël Pichon
Jean-Philippe Rameau:
"Les Indes galantes", Duett Zima - Adario mit Chor (4. Entrée)
Sabine Devieilhe (Sopran)
Aimery Lefèvre (Bariton)
Le Jeune Choeur de Paris
Les Ambassadeurs
Leitung: Alexis Kossenko
Léo Delibes:
"Lakmé", Arie der Lakmé (2. Akt)
Sabine Devieilhe (Sopran)
Les Siècles
Leitung: François-Xavier Roth
Gabriel Fauré:
"Après un rêve", Lied c-Moll op. 7 Nr. 1
Sabine Devieilhe (Sopran)
Alexandre Tharaud (Klavier)
Gabriel Fauré:
"Papillon" op. 77
Raphaël Merlin (Violoncello)
Simon Zaoui (Klavier)
Richard Strauss: