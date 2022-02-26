SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 26.2.2022

Bachelor in Seoul, Master in Hannover, Künstlerisches Diplom in London an der Royal Academy of Music – der koreanische Pianist Se-Hyeong Yoo ist im Lauf seiner musikalischen Ausbildung schon viel herumgekommen. Jetzt steht er kurz vor dem Solistenexamen, das er an der Mannheimer Musikhochschule ablegen wird. Eine Künstleragentur, die für ihn Konzerte organisiert und Verträge managt, hat der junge Musiker auch schon. Für die “Hörbühne” hat er Chopins melancholische Barcarolle Fis-Dur aufgenommen. mehr...