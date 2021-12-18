SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 18.12.2021

Daniel Barenboim geht mit der Staatskapelle Berlin auf Europatournee. Dabei gastiert er am 3. und 4. November an der Scala in Mailand. Für den Maestro ist es eine Rückkehr in die Vergangenheit, von 2007 bis 2014 war Barenboim an der Scala tätig, unter anderem als Musikdirektor. Es ist die erste Europatournee der Staatskapelle nach der Corona-Pause. Jörg Seisselberg traf den Maestro vor seinen Auftritten in Mailand und sprach mit ihm auch über Kultur in der Covid-Krise. mehr...