SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 18.12.2021

Antonio Vivaldi:
Violinkonzert f-Moll op. 8 Nr. 4 "Der Winter"
La voce strumentale
Violine und Leitung: Dmitry Sinkovsky
Antonio Vivaldi:
"Farnace", Arie des Farnace (2. Akt)
La voce strumentale
Countertenor und Leitung: Dmitry Sinkovsky
Georg Friedrich Händel:
"Un pensiero nemico di pace", Arie aus "Il trionfo del tempo e del desinganno"
Julia Lezhneva (Sopran)
Dmitry Sinkovsky (Konzertmeister)
Il Giardino Armonico
Leitung: Giovanni Antonini
Hugo Wolf:
Nr. 20 und 21 "Auf eine Christblume I + II" aus 53 Lieder für Singstimme und Klavier "Mörike-Lieder"
Dorothee Mields (Sopran)
Tobias Koch (Klavier)
Johann Schelle:
"Vom Himmel kam der Engel Schar", Kantate
Dorothee Mields (Sopran)
Eric Stoklossa (Tenor)
Kammerchor der Frauenkirche
Instrumenta Musica
Leitung: Matthias Grünert
Unbekannt:
"Playford Christmas Medley"
Claudia Mende (Violine)
The Playfords
