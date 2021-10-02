Der langsame Gang durch eine musikalische Landschaft: So wollte Komponist Max Richter sich dem Thema Flucht und Exil in seinem neuen Album nähern. Die Musik solle spiegeln, was so viele Menschen, insbesondere seit 2014, durchgemacht hätten. Er stelle sich bei jeder neuen Komposition die Frage: Was ist die Geschichte, die ich erzählen will? Kunst müsse das Thema jenseits der kleinteiligen Debatten aufgreifen. Das gelte insbesondere für Großbritannien, wo die britische Politik ein fremdenfeindliches Theater aufführe, so Richter, der unter anderem auch die Filmmusik zu „Waltz with Bashir“ kreiert hat. Damit ist ihm ein eindrückliches Album gelungen, findet Christoph Prössl. mehr...