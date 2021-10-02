Niccolò Jommelli:
Ciaccona, op. 5 Nr. 13
Cappella de'Turchini
Leitung: Antonio Florio
Niccolò Jommelli:
"Attilio Regolo", Arie des Attilia, 3. Akt
Joyce DiDonato (Mezzosopran)
Il pomo d'oro
Leitung: Maxim Emelyanychev
Niccolò Jommelli:
" Pelope", Arie Pelope, 2. Akt
Filippo Mineccia (Countertenor)
Nereydas
Leitung: Javier Illán
Jean-Philippe Rameau:
"Les Boréades", Entrée de Polymnie, 4. Akt
Pygmalion
Leitung: Raphaël Pichon
Jean-Philippe Rameau:
"Hippolyte et Aricie", Arie des Thesée, 2. Akt
Stéphane Degout (Bariton)
Mathias Vidal (Countertenor)
Thomas Dolié (Tenor)
Nicolas Courjal (Bass)
Pygmalion
Leitung: Raphaël Pichon
Christoph Willibald Gluck:
"Armide", Szene des Ubald, 1. Akt
Stéphane Degout (Bass)
Stanislas de Barbeyrac (Tenor)
Pygmalion
Leitung: Raphaël Pichon
Christoph Willibald Gluck:
"Armide", Szene und Arie der Armide, 2. Akt
Annette Dasch (Sopran)
Bayerische Kammerphilharmonie
Leitung: David Syrus
Christoph Willibald Gluck:
"Iphigénie en Tauride", Arie des Pylade, 2. Akt
Nicolai Gedda (Tenor)
Orchestre du la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire
Leitung: Georges Prêtre
Christoph Willibald Gluck:
"Iphigénie en Tauride", Gavotte, 2. Akt, Bearbeitung
Ragna Schirmer (Klavier)
