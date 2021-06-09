Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:
Meeresstille und glückliche Fahrt, Konzertouvertüre Nr. 3 D-Dur op. 27
SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg
Leitung: Hans Zender
Justė Janulytė:
"Plonge" für 12 Singstimmen und Violoncello
Séverine Ballon (Violoncello)
SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Marcus Creed
Antonio Vivaldi:
Violinkonzert Es-Dur RV 253 "La tempesta di mare"
Patricia Kopatchinskaja (Violine)
Il Giardino Armonico
Leitung: Giovanni Antonini
Claude Debussy:
La Mer, 3 Sinfonische Skizzen für Orchester
SWR Symphonieorchester
Leitung: Lorenzo Viotti
Mateo Flecha:
"La bomba", Ensalada für 5 Stimmen
Cappella Mediterranea
Sergej Rachmaninow:
5 Études-tableaux, bearbeitet für Orchester von Ottorino Respighi
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Jesús López-Cobos
Martin Smolka:
"Poema de balcones" für gemischten Doppelchor a cappella
SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Marcus Creed
