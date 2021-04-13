Michael Sandner wurde in Südafrika geboren, studierte zunächst Informatik an der TU Berlin und wechselte 1978 zum Tonmeisterstudium an die Hochschule der Künste, Berlin. Seit 1986 arbeitet er als festangestellter Tonmeister zunächst beim Süddeutschen Rundfunk und danach beim SWR. Seit Oktober 2001 hat er zusätzlich eine Professur für Musikübertragung E-Musik an der Hochschule für Musik in Detmold. mehr...