Guy Braunstein (Violine)
Hélène Grimaud (Klavier)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:
Violinsonate e-Moll KV 304
Robert Schumann:
Violinsonate Nr. 1 a-Moll op. 105
Johannes Brahms:
Violinsonate Nr. 2 A-Dur op. 100
(Konzert vom 14. Juli 2009 im Bahnhof Rolandseck)
Georg Philipp Telemann:
Concert françois g-Moll
L'accademia giocosa
Jorge Cardoso:
Milonga
Zsófia Boros (Gitarre)
Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:
Streichersinfonie Nr. 3 e-Moll
Mendelssohn-Orchester Leipzig
Leitung: Gregor Meyer
Edward Elgar:
"There is sweet music" op. 53 Nr. 4
Gabrieli Consort
Leitung: Paul McCreesh
Richard Wagner:
Siegfried-Idyll
Diabolicus
Leitung: Dietrich Henschel
