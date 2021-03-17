Maria Kalesnikava ist Musikerin. Und eine Ikone der Widerstandbewegung in Belarus: Einer Abschiebung aus ihrem Heimatland widersetzte sie sich, zerriss ihren Pass und sitzt nun in Haft. Am Sonntag wird der Flötistin und politischen Quereinsteigerin in Stuttgart – in Abwesenheit – der Menschenrechtspreis der „Gerhart und Renate Baum-Stiftung“ verliehen. Martina Seeber berichtet, wie es dazu kam mehr...