Fanny Hensel:
Gondelfahrt für Klavier g-Moll
Philip Mayers (Klavier)
Joseph Haydn:
Streichquartett Nr. 65 Es-Dur Hob III:80
Chiaroscuro Quartett
Fanny Hensel:
Villa Medicis für Klavier As-Dur
Philip Mayers (Klavier)
Fanny Hensel:
Capriccio für Klavier h-Moll
Philip Mayers (Klavier)
Fanny Hensel:
Streichquartett Es-Dur
Chiaroscuro Quartett
Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:
Frühlingslied op. 71 Nr. 2
Barbara Bonney (Sopran)
Geoffrey Parsons (Klavier)
Fanny Hensel:
Die Nonne
Barbara Bonney (Sopran)
Geoffrey Parsons (Klavier)
Ludwig van Beethoven:
Streichquartett Nr. 14 cis-Moll op. 131
Chiaroscuro Quartett
Fanny Hensel:
Abschied für Klavier a-Moll
Philip Mayers (Klavier)
Fanny Hensel: