Henry Purcell:

Fantazia "Three parts upon a ground"

Les Musiciens de Saint-Julien

Leitung: François Lazarevitch

Henry Purcell:

Auszug aus der Oper "King Arthur or The British Worthy"

Tim Mead (Countertenor)

Les Musiciens de Saint-Julien

Leitung: François Lazarevitch

Henry Purcell:

"There's not a swain on the plain",

"Sweeter than roses", 2 Lieder

Christina Landshamer (Sopran)

Gerold Huber (Klavier)

Benjamin Britten:

2 Sätze aus der Suite "Gloriana" op. 53a

Peter Pears (Tenor)

SWF Sinfonieorchester

Leitung: Benjamin Britten

Ethel Smyth:

Requies aus den "Three moods of the sea"

Maarten Koningsberger (Bariton)

Kelvin Grout (Klavier)

Arthur Seymour Sullivan:

"The Yeomen of the guard or The Merryman and his Maid", Song der Phoebe und Chor - Second Yeoman (1. Akt)

Jean Rigby (Mezzosopran)

Anthony Michaels-Moore (Bass)

Chorus of St. Martin in the Fields

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Leitung: Neville Marriner

Henry Purcell:

Curtain tune on a ground Z 632 Nr. 13

L'Arpeggiata

Leitung: Christina Pluhar