Henry Purcell:
Fantazia "Three parts upon a ground"
Les Musiciens de Saint-Julien
Leitung: François Lazarevitch
Auszug aus der Oper "King Arthur or The British Worthy"
Tim Mead (Countertenor)
"There's not a swain on the plain",
"Sweeter than roses", 2 Lieder
Christina Landshamer (Sopran)
Gerold Huber (Klavier)
Benjamin Britten:
2 Sätze aus der Suite "Gloriana" op. 53a
Peter Pears (Tenor)
SWF Sinfonieorchester
Leitung: Benjamin Britten
Ethel Smyth:
Requies aus den "Three moods of the sea"
Maarten Koningsberger (Bariton)
Kelvin Grout (Klavier)
Arthur Seymour Sullivan:
"The Yeomen of the guard or The Merryman and his Maid", Song der Phoebe und Chor - Second Yeoman (1. Akt)
Jean Rigby (Mezzosopran)
Anthony Michaels-Moore (Bass)
Chorus of St. Martin in the Fields
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Leitung: Neville Marriner
Curtain tune on a ground Z 632 Nr. 13
L'Arpeggiata
Leitung: Christina Pluhar
