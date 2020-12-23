Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:
Streichersinfonie Nr. 7 d-Moll "Minerva"
L'Orfeo Barockorchester
Leitung: Michi Gaigg
Orlando Gibbons:
Hosanna to the son of David
Unbekannt:
The coventry carol
SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Marcus Creed
Georg Philipp Telemann:
Konzert für Viola, Streicher und Basso continuo G-Dur TWV 51:G9
Tabea Zimmermann (Viola)
Ensemble Resonanz
Leitung: Tabea Zimmermann
Michael Praetorius / Jan Sandström:
Es ist ein Ros entsprungen, bearbeitet für 2 gemischte Chöre a cappella
SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Marcus Creed
Milos Valent, John Surman, Stephen Stubbs:
Saudade für Saxofon, Viola und Gitarre
John Surman (Sopran-Saxofon)
Milos Valent (Viola)
Stephen Stubbs (Barockgitarre, Vihuela)
Benjamin Britten:
A ceremony of carols op. 28
Maria Stange (Harfe)
SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Marcus Creed
Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:
Violinkonzert e-Moll op. 64
Isabelle Faust (Violine)
Freiburger Barockorchester
Leitung: Pablo Heras-Casado
Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy: