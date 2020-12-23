Ich war vier Jahre alt, als ich zum ersten Mal Klaviermusik von Beethoven hörte. An Haydn und Mozart bereits durch Konzerte im Radio gewöhnt, erlebte ich die Sonaten Beethovens als einen Schock. Was war an dieser Musik so anders und warum verwirrte sie mich? Diese Fragen haben mich bis heute beschäftigt und ich möchte möglichen Antworten nachspüren. "Mein Beethoven" soll eine Art Wanderung durch die erstaunliche Vielfalt der Quellen werden, die er hinterlassen hat - erzählend, essayistisch und mit einem Seitenblick auf meine Erfahrungen als junger Pianist, der einmal in ganz wörtlichem Sinn versucht hat, Beethovens Sonaten "in den Griff zu bekommen". mehr...