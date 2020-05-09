Jerry Bock, Lawrence Holofcener, George David Weiss:
"Too close for comfort" aus dem Musical "Mister Wonderful"
Thomas Quasthoff (Bassbariton)
NDR Bigband
Leitung: Jörg Achim Keller
Hoagland Howard "Hoagy" Carmichael:
"Star dust"
Thomas Quasthoff (Bassbariton)
NDR Bigband
Leitung: Jörg Achim Keller
George Gershwin:
"They all laughed" aus dem Film "Shall we dance?"
SWR Big Band
Leitung: Dieter Reith
John W. "Johnny" Green:
"Body and soul" aus dem Musical "Three's a crowd"
Thomas Quasthoff (Bassbariton)
Till Brönner (Flügelhorn)
NDR Bigband
Leitung: Jörg Achim Keller
Richard Rodgers:
"Some enchanted evening" aus dem Musical "South Pacific"
Thomas Quasthoff (Bassbariton)
NDR Bigband
Leitung: Jörg Achim Keller
Cole Porter:
"You'd be so easy to love"
Ahmad Jamal (Klavier)
Israel Crosby (Bass)
Vernell Fournier (Perkussion)
Jimmy McHugh, Dorothy Fields:
"I can't give you anything but love" aus der Revue "Lew Leslie's Blackbirds of 1928"
Anthony Strong (Vocal)
Ensemble
Thomas "Fats" Waller, Harry Brooks, Andy Razaf:
"Ain't misbehavin"
Anthony Strong (Vocal)
Ensemble
George Gershwin:
"There's a boat that's leaving soon for New York" aus der Oper "Porgy and Bess"
Thomas Quasthoff (Vocal)
Ensemble
George Gershwin:
"Fascinating Rhythm" aus dem Musical "Lady be good"
SWR Big Band
Leitung: Dieter Reith
Cy Coleman:
"The best is yet to come"
Curtis Stigers (Vocal)
SWR Big Band
Leitung: Klaus Wagenleiter
Henry Mayer:
"Summer wind"
Curtis Stigers (Vocal)
SWR Big Band
Leitung: Klaus Wagenleiter
