Jerry Bock, Lawrence Holofcener, George David Weiss:

"Too close for comfort" aus dem Musical "Mister Wonderful"

Thomas Quasthoff (Bassbariton)

NDR Bigband

Leitung: Jörg Achim Keller

Hoagland Howard "Hoagy" Carmichael:

"Star dust"

Thomas Quasthoff (Bassbariton)

NDR Bigband

Leitung: Jörg Achim Keller

George Gershwin:

"They all laughed" aus dem Film "Shall we dance?"

SWR Big Band

Leitung: Dieter Reith

John W. "Johnny" Green:

"Body and soul" aus dem Musical "Three's a crowd"

Thomas Quasthoff (Bassbariton)

Till Brönner (Flügelhorn)

NDR Bigband

Leitung: Jörg Achim Keller

Richard Rodgers:

"Some enchanted evening" aus dem Musical "South Pacific"

Thomas Quasthoff (Bassbariton)

NDR Bigband

Leitung: Jörg Achim Keller

Cole Porter:

"You'd be so easy to love"

Ahmad Jamal (Klavier)

Israel Crosby (Bass)

Vernell Fournier (Perkussion)

Jimmy McHugh, Dorothy Fields:

"I can't give you anything but love" aus der Revue "Lew Leslie's Blackbirds of 1928"

Anthony Strong (Vocal)

Ensemble

Thomas "Fats" Waller, Harry Brooks, Andy Razaf:

"Ain't misbehavin"

Anthony Strong (Vocal)

Ensemble

George Gershwin:

"There's a boat that's leaving soon for New York" aus der Oper "Porgy and Bess"

Thomas Quasthoff (Vocal)

Ensemble

George Gershwin:

"Fascinating Rhythm" aus dem Musical "Lady be good"

SWR Big Band

Leitung: Dieter Reith

Cy Coleman:

"The best is yet to come"

Curtis Stigers (Vocal)

SWR Big Band

Leitung: Klaus Wagenleiter

Henry Mayer:

"Summer wind"

Curtis Stigers (Vocal)

SWR Big Band

Leitung: Klaus Wagenleiter