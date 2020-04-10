Alessandro Marcello:
Oboenkonzert d-Moll
New Seasons Ensemble
Oboe und Leitung: Albrecht Mayer
Johann Sebastian Bach / Anton Webern:
Fuga (Ricercata) a 6 voci aus "Musikalisches Opfer" BWV 1079 , Bearbeitung
Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Esa-Pekka Salonen
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi:
Stabat Mater
Julia Lezhneva (Sopran)
Philippe Jaroussky (Countertenor)
I Barocchisti
Leitung: Diego Fasolis
Franz Schubert:
Sinfonie h-Moll D 759 "Die Unvollendete"
Radio-Sinfonieorchester Stuttgart des SWR
Leitung: Michael Sanderling
Alessandro Marcello: