SWR2 Kammermusik vom 1.11.2023

Sie sind schon 50 Jahre alt, aber gleichzeitig noch ziemlich jung: Die Instrumentalisten der Deutschen Streicherphilharmonie, kurz: DSP. Junge Streichertalente aus ganz Deutschland zwischen 11 und 20 Jahren treffen sich in der DSP mehrmals pro Jahr zu intensiven Proben- und Konzertphasen, und lernen dabei nicht nur viel Repertoire, sondern auch etwas fürs Leben. Und nicht wenige legen in der Deutschen Streicherphilharmonie die Grundlagen für ein späteres Engagement in einem professionellen Orchester. Andrea Braun hat die jungen Musiker bei einer Probenphase in Weikersheim besucht und erzählt, was die DSP so besonders macht.