SWR2 Kammermusik vom 1.11.2023

Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:
"Lied ohne Worte" für Klavier fis-Moll op. 30 Nr. 6 "Venezianisches Gondellied"
Martin Stadtfeld (Klavier)
Johann Sebastian Bach:
Violoncellosuite Nr. 3 C-Dur BWV 1009
Benedict Kloeckner (Violoncello)
Sergej Prokofjew:
Sonate für Flöte und Klavier D-Dur op. 94, Bearbeitung
Pablo Barragán (Klarinette)
Sophie Pacini (Klavier)
Johann Sebastian Bach:
"Herr Christ, der ein'ge Gottes Sohn" BWV 601, Bearbeitung
Jan Vogler (Violoncello)
Martin Stadtfeld (Klavier)
Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy: