Im interdisziplinären Forschungsprojekt "Sacred Sound" der Universität Tübingen untersuchen Musikwissenschaftler und Akustiker, wie Architektur und Ausstattung von Sakralräumen mit deren Klang interagiert. Besonders interessant ist das, wenn die Sakralbauten in ihrer ursprünglichen Form nicht mehr existieren. In einer ersten Phase des Teilprojekts "Sacred Space" produzierte der SWR in der Klosterkirche Maulbronn 2019 Aufnahmen eines Offiziums. Sie werden mit Aufnahmen in einer architektonisch und akustisch virtuell rekonstruierten Klosterkirche verglichen. Beteiligt am Projekt u. a.: die Hochschule Karlsruhe und die Universität Aachen. mehr...