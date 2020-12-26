Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:
Oktett für 4 Violinen, 2 Violen und 2 Violoncelli Es-Dur op. 20
Quatuor Ebène
Franz Schubert:
Fantasie f-Moll D 940
Andreas Staier, Alexander Melnikov (Klavier)
Robert Schumann:
Klavierquartett c-Moll WoO 32
Thomas Selditz (Viola)
Trio Parnassus
Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:
Klavierkonzert Nr. 2 d-Moll op. 40
Igor Levit (Klavier)
Irish Chamber Orchestra
Leitung: Jörg Widmann
Johann Sebastian Bach:
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland BWV 659
Igor Levit (Klavier)
Anton Bruckner:
Sinfonie Nr. 7 E-Dur WAB 107
Concertgebouw Orchestra
Leitung: Mariss Jansons
Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy: