Hofmusik-Akademie

Workshops for young musicians



23.-29. May 2016

Schloss Schwetzingen

Concert: 29 May 2016, 3 p.m. (broadcast in the SWR2 cultural radio program)

Unlike any other festival, the SWR Schwetzingen Festival is associated with a rich musical heritage, the so-called "Mannheimer Schule". Initially a widely celebrated violin and orchestra school, it developed into a composition school of international renown.

In collaboration with the "Southwest German Court Music" research project at the Heidelberg Academy of Sciences and Humanities, this Court Music Academy is breathing new life into the music of the legendary "Mannheim School" as part of the programme for the SWR Schwetzingen Festival. Just as upcoming talents joined the court orchestra of the Palatine Elector Carl Theodor in the 18th century, advanced music students perform with famous instructors in the chambers of Schwetzingen Palace.

The Academy's grand finale will be a concert at the "Rococo"-Theatre complemented with an informative and entertaining host programme.

Programme

Ignaz Holzbauer

Sinfonie in F-Dur Nr. 16

Aria in E

Johann Stamitz

Pastorella in G

Sinf. Pastorale in D (op. 4 Nr. 2, 1758)

Christian Cannabich

Pastorale I in D

Carl Stamitz

Konzert für Viola d'amore Nr. 2 in D