Hofmusik-Akademie

Workshops for young musicians



17.-23. Mai 2015

Schloss Schwetzingen

Concert: 23 May 2015, 7:30 p.m. (broadcast in the SWR2 cultural radio program)

Unlike any other festival, the SWR Schwetzingen Festival is associated with a rich musical heritage, the so-called "Mannheimer Schule". Initially a widely celebrated violin and orchestra school, it developed into a composition school of international renown.

For Admission Requirements and all kinds of Information please click our Flyer.

In collaboration with the "Southwest German Court Music" research project at the Heidelberg Academy of Sciences and Humanities, this Court Music Academy is breathing new life into the music of the legendary "Mannheim School" as part of the programme for the SWR Schwetzingen Festival. Just as upcoming talents joined the court orchestra of the Palatine Elector Carl Theodor in the 18th century, advanced music students perform with famous instructors in the chambers of Schwetzingen Palace.

This upcoming season, the Academy is featuring the motto "Musik im Dialog – Mannheimer in Paris", placing particular emphasis on the international network of the musicians of Carl Theodor. Prof Dr Silke Leopold will give a lecture on this topic. The Academy's grand finale will be a concert at the "Rococo"-Theatre, complemented with an informative and entertaining host programme.

Programme

Carlo Giuseppe Toeschi

Sinfonie G-Dur

Georg Joseph Vogler

Klavierkonzert C-Dur, "Concert de la Reine"

Anton Fils

Sinfonie g-Moll

Anton Stamitz

Sinfonia concertante F-Dur

Ignaz Holzbauer

Sinfonie in Es-Dur op. 4 Nr. 3