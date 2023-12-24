Neue weihnachtliche CDs

CD Liste
Johann Sebastian Bach: 6 Suites a Violoncello Solo Senza Basso
Petr Skalka (Violoncello)
(CLAVES, LC 03369, EAN/UPC: 7619931310121)
Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Triosonaten
Ensemble Diderot
Johannes Pramsohler (Barockgeige)
(AUDAX RECORDS, LC 30527, Bestell-Nr. 11613586)
The Gesualdo Six - Morning Star
The Gesualdo Six
(HYPERION, LC 07533, Bestell-Nr. 11600963)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violinkonzerte BWV 1041,1042,1052,1056
Lina Tur Bonet (Violine)
Musica Alchemica
(GLOSSA, LC 00690, Bestell-Nr. 11553822)
Francesco Geminiani: Sonaten für Cello & Bc op.5 Nr.1-6
Kristin von der Goltz (Barockcello)
Hille Perl (Viola da gamba)
Andreas Küppers (Cembalo)
Christoph Dangel (Barockcello)
Thomas Boysen (Laute & Theorbe)
(CPO, LC 08492, Bestell-Nr. 11164025)
Vorgestellt von Doris Blaich
