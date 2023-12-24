Neue weihnachtliche CDs

In einer kleinen Kirche in Norwegen durfte die heute in aller Welt gefeierte Sopranistin Lise Davidsen am Weihnachtsabend ihr erstes Solo singen. Daran erinnert sie sich, wenn sie jetzt ihre neue CD „Christmas from Norway“ vorlegt. Doch nicht nur skandinavische Melodien sind auf dem neuen Album zu hören. Nach Meinung von SWR2-Musikkritiker Manuel Brug ist dabei „ein tönendes Lichterfest für Nostalgiker“ herausgekommen.