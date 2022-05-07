SWR2 Abendkonzert vom 7.5.2022

Der Pianist und Dirigent Lars Vogt gibt derzeit Konzerte in der Region - so auch das Beethoven-Konzert (2. Klavierkonzert und 1. Sinfonie) in Kaiserslautern, das live in SWR2 übertragen wird. Er ist nicht nur ein international gefragter Musiker, sondern auch ein Mensch, der in sozialen Netzwerken offen Misstände anspricht. Unter anderem äußert er sich seit Jahren kritisch über Wladimir Putins Regime. Dennoch glaubt er, dass die Musik auch in dieser Zeit Trost spenden und Brücken bauen kann, so Vogt im Gespräch. mehr...