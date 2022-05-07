SWR2 Abendkonzert vom 7.5.2022

Tobias Koch (Klavier)
Sarah Wegener (Sopran)
Johann Andreas Streicher:
"La pensée de l'objet chéri", Lied für hohe Stimme und Pianoforte
Anna Maria (Nannette) Streicher:
"Klage über den frühen Tod der Jungfer Ursula Sabina Stage in Augsburg",
Lied für Sopran und Pianoforte
Deux Marches pour le Piano-Forte
Grande Sonate pour le Piano-Forte Es-Dur
(Co-Produktion SWR2 / cpo)
Danae Dörken (Klavier)
Odyssee
Werke von Fazil Say, Franz Liszt, Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy, Claude Debussy, Kinan Azmeh, Manos Hatzidakis etc.
(Co-Produktion SWR2 / Berlin Classics)
Neue SWR-CDs
