Ralph Vaughan Williams: Silence and music

Silence and music

to the memory of Charles Villiers Stanford and his Blue Bird

Silence, come first silence.

I see a sleeping swan, wings closed

and drifting where the water leads,

a winter moon, a grove where shadows dream,

a hand outstretched to gather hollow reeds.

The four winds in their litanies

can tell all earth’s stories as they weep and cry,

the sea names all the treasure of her tides

the birds rejoice between the earth and sky.

Voices of grief and from the heart of joy;

so near to comprehension do we stand

that wind and sea and all of winged delight

lie in the octaves of man’s voice and hand

and music wakes from silence, where it slept.