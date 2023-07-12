SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 12.7.2023

Vokalensemble Sjaella
David Lang:(*1957)
evening morning day
Henry Lawes:
Have you e'er seen the morning sun?
Henry Purcell:
Thus the ever grateful spring
Here's the summer, sprightly, gay
See my many coloured fields
Now winter comes slowly
One charming night
Hush, no more
aus The Fairy Queen
Meredi:(*1992)
Crystallized
Çriks Eðenvalds:(*1977)
Stars
Paola Prestini:(*1975)
A Triptych for Our Time
(Konzert vom 21. Juni in der Johanneskirche, Stuttgart)
Katarzyna Mycka (Marimba)
Jens Wollenschläger (Orgel)
Johann Sebastian Bach:
Ouvertüre für Orchester Nr. 2 h-Moll BWV 1067, Fassung für Marimba und Orgel
Manuela Nägele:
Concertino Come together für Marimba und Orgel
Anna Ignatowicz-Glinska:
The traces of incertitude
Musikfest Stuttgart 2023
Vokalensemble Sjaella