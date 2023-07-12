SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 12.7.2023

Musikfest Stuttgart 2023

Vokalensemble Sjaella

David Lang:(*1957)

evening morning day

Henry Lawes:

Have you e'er seen the morning sun?

Henry Purcell:

Thus the ever grateful spring

Here's the summer, sprightly, gay

See my many coloured fields

Now winter comes slowly

One charming night

Hush, no more

aus The Fairy Queen

Meredi:(*1992)

Crystallized

Çriks Eðenvalds:(*1977)

Stars

Paola Prestini:(*1975)

A Triptych for Our Time

(Konzert vom 21. Juni in der Johanneskirche, Stuttgart)



Katarzyna Mycka (Marimba)

Jens Wollenschläger (Orgel)

Johann Sebastian Bach:

Ouvertüre für Orchester Nr. 2 h-Moll BWV 1067, Fassung für Marimba und Orgel

Manuela Nägele:

Concertino Come together für Marimba und Orgel

Anna Ignatowicz-Glinska:

The traces of incertitude